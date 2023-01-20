Sandy Spring Bank Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.89 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.23.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

