IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.2% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 152,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

