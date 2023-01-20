Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VHT opened at $244.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

