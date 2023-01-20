Sandy Spring Bank Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

TMV opened at $106.05 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $183.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

