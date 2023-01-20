Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $1.44 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.