Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,172,000 after purchasing an additional 717,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,485,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 983,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

RF stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.