Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 272 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

NYSE:CAH opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

