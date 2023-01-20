Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 223,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.29.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $304.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

