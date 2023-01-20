Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

