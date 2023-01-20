Sandy Spring Bank Sells 524 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

