Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

