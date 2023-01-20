Sandy Spring Bank Sells 283 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

