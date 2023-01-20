Sandy Spring Bank Invests $155,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,469,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

