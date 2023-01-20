Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,671 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.