Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

