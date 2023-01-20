Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 323.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $306,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,399,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,835,000 after purchasing an additional 673,019 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPMB stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

