Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

