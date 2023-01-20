Sandy Spring Bank Has $182,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,155,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NANR opened at $56.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

