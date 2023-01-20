Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

