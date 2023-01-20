Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

