Ellevest Inc. Acquires New Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Valaris Price Performance

Valaris stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

