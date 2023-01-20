Ellevest Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $294.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.27.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.