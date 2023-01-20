Ellevest Inc. Sells 389 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

