Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 578,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $240,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,570 shares in the company, valued at $421,857,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,204,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $240,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,857,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,429 shares of company stock worth $18,596,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.65.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.