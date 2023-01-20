Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

