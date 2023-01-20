Ellevest Inc. Buys 308 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $109.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

