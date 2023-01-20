Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.