Ellevest Inc. Has $164,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordson Stock Down 4.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $247.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

