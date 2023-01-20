Ellevest Inc. Has $166,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,235,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,208,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

