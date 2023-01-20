Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,893 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 175.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after buying an additional 1,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,088,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

