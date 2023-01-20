Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,819 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

