Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $62.54 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $62,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $231.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

