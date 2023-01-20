Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

FMC stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

