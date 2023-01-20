Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,805 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

