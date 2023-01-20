Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,472 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.