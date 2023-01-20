Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) SVP Sells $12,679.66 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) SVP Arvin Yang sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $12,679.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance
MRSN opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.