Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) SVP Sells $12,679.66 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) SVP Arvin Yang sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $12,679.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MRSN opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

