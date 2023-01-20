Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $201.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.