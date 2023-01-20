Sandy Spring Bank Sells 255 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $312.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $354.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.65 and its 200 day moving average is $283.83.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.47.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

