Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 133,105 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

