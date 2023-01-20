Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,012 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 135,867 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,262,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $129.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.62.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

