iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,549,000 after buying an additional 1,806,276 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,481,000 after buying an additional 311,136 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 552,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,604,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,895,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 347,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $129.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.