Sandy Spring Bank Sells 230 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $92.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

