Sandy Spring Bank Sells 340 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

General Electric stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

