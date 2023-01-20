Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BAH opened at $92.51 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

