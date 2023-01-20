Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $220.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

