Sandy Spring Bank Sells 223 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.