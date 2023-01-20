Sandy Spring Bank Purchases Shares of 6,550 First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

NFTY stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $49.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.054 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

