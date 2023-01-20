NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $417.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

