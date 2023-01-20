Sandy Spring Bank Takes $281,000 Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%.

