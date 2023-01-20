Ellevest Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 4.0 %

HD opened at $310.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $318.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

